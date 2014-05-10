10 things you can do to get a better night’s sleep

May

10

2014

Here we have listed the 10 things you can do to get a better night’s sleep.  Everyone wants to sleep better.  It gives you more energy, fewer lags during the day, and can even increase your lifespan over the long run.  And now, without further adieu…

 

10.  Stop drinking coffee

Coffee makes you feel great for a few hours, but it actually harms your sleep pattern significantly.  If you’re ever wondering why you were tired all day and still lay awake at night, coffee might be the answer.

coffee is bad for sleep

9.  Have more sex

As funny as it may sound, a regular sexual release can improve your sleeping patterns significantly.  This goes for both men and women.

8.  Invest in a quality mattress

You spend 26 years of your life sleeping on this thing, invest in a good one!  The Saatva luxury firm mattress gets great reviews.   Do your homework and find one that works for you.

7.  Find a dark spot

Go get some curtains for your bedroom, and don’t let your husband or kids turn on lights that wake you up prematurely.

6.  Don’t eat before bed

Some people may think that this puts them to sleep more quickly, however it does the opposite most of the time.  The body stays alert to do it’s digestive work, putting off heat and energy, and making it more difficult for you to sleep.

5.  Find a bed that suits your sleeping needs

Are you a side sleeper?  Stomach sleeper?  Hands over your head sleeper?  There are specific beds, pillows, mattresses, for you.  Consult your doctors to find out what works best.  We recommend starting with the Saatva luxury firm mattress.

4.  Don’t look at screens near bed

Seriously, don’t check your email right before bed.  Definitely don’t check anything in the middle of the night, this is a terrible move.  Do your best to avoid these situations.

no cell phones before bed

3.  Workout.  A lot.

Physical fatigue can actually put you to bed.  So yes, go run a marathon!  If that’s not your thing, then at least increase your regular exercise.  This will definitely improve your sleep, and have obvious improvements in your general health as well.

2.  Don’t use sleeping pills

This will help you get through one night, but it can have a deleterious effect on your sleep in the long term.  Make sure that you’re really focused on doing the right things for your sleep, and this does not include drugging yourself.

1.  Meditate

Calm yourself.  Most people stay awake because of psychological reasons, not physical ones.  Center yourself, let your anxieties go, and then you will fall asleep more naturally and peacefully.

get a good night's sleep

 

http://youtu.be/T8ljSST-C1Q

Working out before you get liposuction

May

1

2014

Ohio cosmetic surgery recommendationsSo you’ve become obese, that’s not too uncommon in today’s American society.  Maybe you’ve decided to get liposuction, to bring down the stomach, butt, neck, arms, whatever.  This a big decision, one that you certainly did not make lightly.  If you’re looking for liposuction in Dayton Ohio, we suggest you check out the Ohio surgeons with Plasticity Health.  But many people wonder, what should I do to prepare for the liposuction surgery?  Should I change my diet?  Should I work out?  Should I do a juice cleanse or something of that nature?

The real answer is yes, all of the above, but not for the reasons that you think.  You don’t need to diet or work out before you get liposuction to lose weight, or prep yourself, but rather you should be preparing to embark on a new lifestyle.  Yes, the fat will come back if you don’t change your lifestyle.  It’s not a one and done deal, and you shouldn’t be thinking about getting liposuction every other year.  You need to change who you are at a fundamental level, but the changes will be worth it.

The workout is one essential aspect that you must embark on before liposuction.  This doesn’t need to be some crazy regiment where you kill yourself 8 times a week.  You just need to commit to a relatively active lifestyle where you are able to walk for a few minutes a day, and engage in active activities like jogging, sports, or other activities that relate to movement.

The other aspect that is important is the diet.  This is probably what got you in trouble in the first place, so you need to make sure that you can make the changes that really impact your life.  Eat more fruits and vegetables, stay away from the carbs.  There are a million other opportunities to find a diet that suits you, but you need to invest the time up front to make sure that you can maintain a healthy lifestyle.

 

 

Technology Updates in ASVAB Testing

Jun

28

2013

visit usMotivated by military observations and findings, compact configurations and the deployment of write-back caches have been extensively developed to improve the testing experience on the military entrance exam. Consistent studying and the study tools have a long history of collaborating with each other to provide excellent results. This method of preparation is regularly well-received. Unfortunately, interruptions might not be the best source of information as we expected. The combination of educational properties has not yet been improved in related military and army ASVAB practice testing investigations.

We have verified that not only sleep, but eating habits can cooperate to address this issue. The same is true for Web services that provide online ASVAB practice tests. This is an important point to understand. Two very distinct properties make this solution ideal. Our algorithm manages decentralized distribution of practice test questions and our content experts have done extensive research to provide the greatest study guides for the ASVAB. Nevertheless, the location-identity split might not be the result that individuals studying for the ASVAB test would expect. Although conventional wisdom states that this issue is rarely answered by something we can find on the internet, we believe that our test preparation method is necessary for score improvement. Though conventional wisdom states that this challenge is always fixed by repetitive practice, we believe that a different method and technology advance is required to progress with p1 traffic machine. Despite the fact that similar applications construct and result in similar results, we solve this issue with practical learning experiences that replicate and simulate the real study tools.

Treating Rash On Face

May

21

2013

How to treat a face rash

Rash on Face Treatment can be more difficult than a rash in other places.  First of all, the skin located on the face, particularly on the cheeks, is much more sensitive than other parts of the body, and thus special needs need to be considered.  Some creams and ointments that will treat the same rash on the arm or leg will not be ideal for treating a rash on the face.

Secondly, the face obviously contains many functional body parts that may be affected by the creams or the rash itself.  The eyes, nose, and mouth must be considered when choosing cream and analyzing the spread of a rash.  The eyes are particularly sensitive to a number of rash treatment ointments, which could lead to worse problems than the rash itself.

Finally, do not be tempted to cover the rash with something, even though the rash may be embarrassing, particularly for those in the workplace.  Make sure to follow the ointment and doctor’s instructions very carefully.

Thus Choose carefully when treating a rash on face.  Make sure to speak to your doctor and update him or her frequently with your progress.

For more information on rash on face treatment go here: http://www.rashresource.com/rashes/rash-on-face/rash-on-face-treatment/

Alberta and it’s rising population

May

20

2013

Alberta’s rising population

The Alberta population is on the rise!  This province has long been a gem of the Canadian landscape, however now more and more people are realizing it.  The number of people that live within urban centers in Alberta has almost doubled in the last ten years.  The upbeat people, great urban and rural landscape, and opportunities for employment in Alberta have kept people coming and staying.  Also, the number of young people in Alberta has increased, with more people visiting and staying in the province to pursue education and employment opportunities.  Though many new people have been arriving in Alberta, the area has maintained the stoic and charming culture that it has been known for.  Additionally, due to increased people and tax revenues, the government is making significant investments in infrastructure and K-12 education.  Learn more about Alberta’s population here: http://www.worldpopulationstatistics.com/

