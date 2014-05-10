Here we have listed the 10 things you can do to get a better night’s sleep. Everyone wants to sleep better. It gives you more energy, fewer lags during the day, and can even increase your lifespan over the long run. And now, without further adieu…

10. Stop drinking coffee

Coffee makes you feel great for a few hours, but it actually harms your sleep pattern significantly. If you’re ever wondering why you were tired all day and still lay awake at night, coffee might be the answer.

9. Have more sex

As funny as it may sound, a regular sexual release can improve your sleeping patterns significantly. This goes for both men and women.

8. Invest in a quality mattress

You spend 26 years of your life sleeping on this thing, invest in a good one! The Saatva luxury firm mattress gets great reviews. Do your homework and find one that works for you.

7. Find a dark spot

Go get some curtains for your bedroom, and don’t let your husband or kids turn on lights that wake you up prematurely.

6. Don’t eat before bed

Some people may think that this puts them to sleep more quickly, however it does the opposite most of the time. The body stays alert to do it’s digestive work, putting off heat and energy, and making it more difficult for you to sleep.

5. Find a bed that suits your sleeping needs

Are you a side sleeper? Stomach sleeper? Hands over your head sleeper? There are specific beds, pillows, mattresses, for you. Consult your doctors to find out what works best. We recommend starting with the Saatva luxury firm mattress.

4. Don’t look at screens near bed

Seriously, don’t check your email right before bed. Definitely don’t check anything in the middle of the night, this is a terrible move. Do your best to avoid these situations.

3. Workout. A lot.

Physical fatigue can actually put you to bed. So yes, go run a marathon! If that’s not your thing, then at least increase your regular exercise. This will definitely improve your sleep, and have obvious improvements in your general health as well.

2. Don’t use sleeping pills

This will help you get through one night, but it can have a deleterious effect on your sleep in the long term. Make sure that you’re really focused on doing the right things for your sleep, and this does not include drugging yourself.

1. Meditate

Calm yourself. Most people stay awake because of psychological reasons, not physical ones. Center yourself, let your anxieties go, and then you will fall asleep more naturally and peacefully.

http://youtu.be/T8ljSST-C1Q